RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma comprises 1.3% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 7.55% of ESSA Pharma worth $87,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 14.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

