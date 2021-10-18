RTW Investments LP Has $280.72 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.68% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $280,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

