RTW Investments LP Has $44.03 Million Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,206 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 4.89% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,567. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $971.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

