RTW Investments LP Has $62.79 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

RTW Investments LP lessened its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,340,006 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 4.91% of Agenus worth $62,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

