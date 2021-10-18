RTW Investments LP Has $68.56 Million Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. IDEAYA Biosciences accounts for about 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 8.51% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $68,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

