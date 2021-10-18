RTW Investments LP Increases Holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.74% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSAQ. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,514. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.