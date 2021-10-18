RTW Investments LP Invests $3.26 Million in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.54% of Miromatrix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at $350,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at $5,534,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,241. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

