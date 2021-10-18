RTW Investments LP Invests $42.66 Million in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,168,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,661,000. RTW Investments LP owned 4.29% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,823,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,128. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

