RTW Investments LP Makes New $12.27 Million Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 830,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,270,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.89% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMEA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,425. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

