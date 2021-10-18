RTW Investments LP Makes New $13.14 Million Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

