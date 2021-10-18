RTW Investments LP Purchases 22,966 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 2.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.67% of 10x Genomics worth $143,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,181 shares of company stock worth $30,648,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.83. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,432. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

