RTW Investments LP Purchases 532,525 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics makes up 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 4.17% of MacroGenics worth $68,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4,191.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,638. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

