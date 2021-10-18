RTW Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,100,000 Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.89% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NAUT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.