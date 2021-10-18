RTW Investments LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMIHU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.