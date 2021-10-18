RTW Investments LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMIHU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

