RTW Investments LP Raises Holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 4.28% of Vincerx Pharma worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VINC. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,604,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VINC. B. Riley began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. 79,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

