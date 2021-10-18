RTW Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 9.79% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $58,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.72. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,359. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $590.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.