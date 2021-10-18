RTW Investments LP Sells 132,819 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

RTW Investments LP lowered its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,819 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.15% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

