RTW Investments LP Sells 804,951 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,951 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 5.09% of Exagen worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.54. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.