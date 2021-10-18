RTW Investments LP Takes $2.80 Million Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Zymergen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.10. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,434. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

ZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

