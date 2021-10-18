RTW Investments LP Takes $25.23 Million Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,228,000. RTW Investments LP owned 2.73% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $20.98. 462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,235. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.