RTW Investments LP Takes $35.34 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 720,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,342,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 4.02% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a PE ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

