RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

OMIC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,750. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

