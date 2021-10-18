Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$123,471.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,977,785.68.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 14th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$149,418.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

