RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.45% of RumbleON worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $8,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RumbleON by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 15.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

