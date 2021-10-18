Russell Greenberg Sells 7,055 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

