RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $37.27. 31,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,427. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.