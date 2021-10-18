SAFE2 Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,466.35 or 0.99530667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.67 or 0.06033489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

