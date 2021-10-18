SafeBlast Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,802.65 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $520,802.65 and $179,211.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,486.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.90 or 0.00990301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00273475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00264799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

