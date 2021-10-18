SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $48,404.70 and approximately $75.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00028837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

