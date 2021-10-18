SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $22.23 million and $5,306.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.58 or 1.00018507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00297016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00486834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00187854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

