Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 13,358 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. bought 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. bought 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. 174,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.