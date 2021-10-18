SafePal (SFP) Price Up 99.1% Over Last 7 Days

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. SafePal has a total market cap of $218.30 million and $174.87 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 99.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00066242 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003622 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.