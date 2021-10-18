Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.79.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $261.56 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

