salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $291.70. 5,162,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
