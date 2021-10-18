Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Sally Beauty worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

