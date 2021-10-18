Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFRGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

