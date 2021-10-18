Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.