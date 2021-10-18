Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

