San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SJT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,196. The company has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.