Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 1,254,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,864,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.