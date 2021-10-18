Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 10,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

