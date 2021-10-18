Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 5576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

