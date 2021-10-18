Savix Market Capitalization Reaches $314,878.48 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $314,878.48 and approximately $10,236.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00008054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

