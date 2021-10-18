Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,053 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for 8.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Science Applications International worth $50,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.85. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,299. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.