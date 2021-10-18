Scotiabank Analysts Give First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) a C$19.50 Price Target

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) received a C$19.50 price objective from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.81.

Shares of FCR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,143. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.76.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

