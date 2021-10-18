Scotiabank Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.04.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,209. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.9865463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.