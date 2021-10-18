Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

