Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

