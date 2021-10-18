Scotiabank Lowers Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

IFCZF stock remained flat at $$134.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

