Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 206,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
