Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 206,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

