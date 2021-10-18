Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

ETR G24 traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Monday, reaching €61.34 ($72.16). The company had a trading volume of 179,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.78 and its 200-day moving average is €68.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52 week high of €77.25 ($90.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

