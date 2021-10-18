ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.29

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $70,175.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 145.4% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,200,183 coins and its circulating supply is 38,516,572 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

